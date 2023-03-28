'What is violence to you?': Youth address violence in Louisville

On day two of Youth Violence Prevention Week, Louisville turned the mic towards teens and young adults.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the second day of Youth Violence Prevention Week, Louisville's Youth Engagement Services turned the mic over to youth to discuss the problem themselves.

Teens, young adults, families and peers gathered at the California Community Center in West Louisville for the event on Tuesday.

The panel began with a question: "What is violence to you?"

Five young women answered in different ways, including 16-year-old Jada Washington. The Ballard student answered that "violence isn't just physical, it is any psychological harm done to a person intentionally."

As for the role youth play in addressing the violence, 23-year-old Sarah Bentley said it's not all on them, everyone has to come to the table. Still, they're the ones feeling the impact.

"Because we're here right now in it," Bentley said. "Outside, in school, in your communities, we are the ones that see violence on the day-to-day and we are the ones closest enough to influence those who are committing the violence."

Aliyah Smith, 13, said she sees a lot of people with leadership capabilities.

"But they don't want to use them because they don't want to seem like the out person of the group or the person that's not cool or lame," she said.

In the crowd, Leora Jackson hopes the fifteen children she brought will take the message to heart.

The group comprised of her own biological child, five foster children and neighbors. She said she worries for them.

"I have to look at my six children and say okay, they're walking to the park, is it safe?" she said.

WHAS11 News asked Jackson if she felt the city's push to protect children like hers is working.

"It's a step," she said. "It is a step when we hear from the students, from the young people, it is a step. And when you have young people listening to their peers, it resonates."

Messages of hope amid violence -- from one teen to another.

"Just know your worth. Know that you are enough, and if you don't change now, there will be change," Smith said.

