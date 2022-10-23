Kentucky State Police asks for help in finding missing Laurel County woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Laurel County woman missing since Friday.
Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30 a.m.
Police believe she could be with Ronnie Martin, 42, of Corbin. They said she was last seen with him on Friday around 3 p.m. in Rockcastle County.
The pair could be traveling in a 2007 Ford Edge described as “creamed colored” with Kentucky plate 080-YCP.
Tawana is described as a white female, about 5-feet-2-inches tall, around 190-pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt or a blue Old Navy sweatshirt.
If you have seen her you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 at (606) 878-6622 or (800) 222-5555.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.