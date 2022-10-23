Kentucky State Police asks for help in finding missing Laurel County woman

Family members say 37-year-old Tawana Martin was last seen at her home Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Laurel County woman missing since Friday.

Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30 a.m.

Police believe she could be with Ronnie Martin, 42, of Corbin. They said she was last seen with him on Friday around 3 p.m. in Rockcastle County.

The pair could be traveling in a 2007 Ford Edge described as “creamed colored” with Kentucky plate 080-YCP.

Tawana is described as a white female, about 5-feet-2-inches tall, around 190-pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt or a blue Old Navy sweatshirt.

If you have seen her you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 at (606) 878-6622 or (800) 222-5555.

