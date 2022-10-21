Several cows spotted on the loose in Cherokee Park

As of 11 a.m., the cows are still running free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were out in the Cherokee Park area Friday morning you might have spotted a wild sight!

At least 10 cows were seen running through the park, golf course and surrounding neighborhood.

According to a report to MetroSafe, around 9 a.m., two cattle trucks were off-loading the cows from one truck to another near Grinstead and Lexington roads. The report says that at least 10 cows got loose during the exchange.

Louisville Metro Police officers at the scene told WHAS11, the trucks were exchanging cattle because one of the trailers had been damaged by a UPS truck in the backup caused by a fatal crash near Cochran Hill Tunnel earlier in the morning.

LMPD was seen following the herd of cattle as they waited for trained animal handlers to bring a cattle trailer to collect the cows.

Metro Councilmember Cassie Armstrong took to social media to ask the community to remain out of the area while officials try to get the her settled.

"We know the cows loose in Cherokee Park is exciting, but please stay away from the scene," Armstrong wrote. "All the people/vehicles are spooking the cows and causing them to disperse—making it harder to safely contain them."

As of 11 a.m., the cows are still on the loose. A MetroSafe spokesperson said officials were trying to get a cattle fence to herd them in.

