Pandemic unemployment ended, how did it impact Kentucky's workforce

Two weeks after federal unemployment benefits expired in Kentucky, has there been a flood of new workforce blood?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As bartenders at Gerstle's in Saint Matthews pour beer and mix drinks, the owner is setting up interviews.

Erik White said he'll set up about twenty in a week, "and we'll be lucky if four or five even show up."

He said the people the people he does hire are getting more money with less experience than in the past. When he combines that with limited, infrequent, and costly pandemic suppliers, his menu prices are going up.

White said, "It seems like on a weekly basis we are increasing our prices by fifty cents, a dollar..."

But now, two weeks after pandemic unemployment benefits expired in Kentucky, has there been a flood of new workforce blood?

"It looks like the numbers are going to be about what they were last month," Patrick Garvey said. He's the communications director for KentuckianaWorks.

Numbers at their career centers have stayed consistently low.

"We're looking at a few hundred people coming in a month but before covid, we were seeing over a thousand people," Garvey said.

Zakiyyah Raymore manages the Career Center on West Broadway, she said, "We just want people to come in."

These career centers offer child care until your first paycheck, bus tokens and gas cards to get to work, and still, people are hesitant.

Meanwhile, Erik White opens a second Gerstle's. This time, not in Louisville but clearwater, Florida, where pandemic unemployment stopped in June.

He says he's facing the same issues, but "week after week it just gets a little bit better."

Though it hasn't made a wave here, it could make a small change in the future.

JCPS said the week before the pandemic, they saw 94 applicants. In the two weeks since labor day, they've seen 413. A spokesperson said they can't say if it is caused by unemployment or their promotion of available jobs.

Contact reporter Tom Lally

