Kentucky AG: New position to help prosecute violent crimes

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s attorney general has appointed a former commonwealth attorney to fill a new position to assist in prosecuting cases involving violent crimes and capital offenses.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Thomas Lockridge has been appointed to the position within the Prosecutors Advisory Council. Lockridge will assist prosecutors and law enforcement in prosecuting the cases. Cameron says cases involving capital offenses and other violent crimes are “incredibly complex.”

“There is no better choice for this role than Tom, who is a seasoned attorney and brings over two decades of prosecutorial experience and a history of developing innovative trainings," Cameron said. "We are proud to welcome him to our team.”

According to a release from Cameron's office, the Violent Crime Resource Prosecutor will provide technical support to prosecutors and law enforcement, serve as a liaison, help with case evaluation and jury selection, and will provide updates on case law and statutes related to capital cases and other violent crimes.

He says he hopes his office's resource prosecutor can work alongside prosecutors and law enforcement to ensure they have every tool to successfully investigate and prosecute such cases.

Before being appointed to this position, Lockridge worked as a Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor in Kentucky. He served as the Commonwealth's Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit for more than 25 years, according to Cameron.

