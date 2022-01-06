Attorney General's office awarded grant, provides training to criminal justice professionals

The Department of Justice awarded the Attorney General's Office of Victims Advocacy a $2 million grant to provide training.

Additional funding for training criminal justice professionals and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners has been granted to Kentucky according to a recent press release from the Attorney General's office.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said, “Kentucky’s criminal justice professionals and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners play a vital role in delivering justice for survivors of sexual assault, and this $2 million grant will allow us to continue supporting their important work."

The DOJ's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) awarded the funding. SAKI supports jurisdictions in creating "best practices" for handling evidence, investigating cases and supporting survivors.

According to the press release, this money will help provide statewide training to criminal justice professionals like law enforcement and prosecutors. Victim advocates and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners will also be trained.

Through this training Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners will be able to provide "trauma-informed and developmentally appropriate" care to younger patients.

This money is also designed to create a new position within the Attorney General's office. The Law Enforcement Development Specialist position will equip law enforcement to better navigate sexual assault related cases.

About 25 cold cases will also be processed with OVA's assistance.

