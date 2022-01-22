Indiana's high court upholds state's 'revenge porn' law

The law criminalized the nonconsensual distribution of intimate images, online or in-person, and is punishable by a $5,000 fine and/or a year in jail.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld the state’s so-called “revenge porn” law that makes it a criminal act to distribute intimate images without consent.

In a 5-0 ruling issued Tuesday, the court found that the General Assembly did not run afoul of the free speech guarantees of either the Indiana Constitution or the U.S. Constitution when it enacted the law in 2019.

The law criminalized the nonconsensual distribution of intimate images, online or in-person, making doing so a class A misdemeanor punishable by a $5,000 fine and/or a year in jail.

The ruling involved a case where a Trine University student allegedly sent an explicit video to his ex-girlfriend through Snapchat.

MORE LOCAL INDIANA NEWS LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.