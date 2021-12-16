WHAS11 partnering with American Red Cross for fundraiser to help tornado victims

It's easy to donate: All you have to do is text the word TORNADO to 90999. You will receive a message back asking you to confirm a donation of $10.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 is teaming up with the American Red Cross and our sister stations in the region to raise money for those impacted by the severe weather this past weekend.

Our parent company, TEGNA, kicked things off by donating $50,000 to help our neighbors in need. The clean-up efforts will be ongoing for several weeks to come and every dollar helps.

It's easy to donate: All you have to do is text the word TORNADO to 90999. You will receive a message back asking you to confirm a donation of $10.

After a disaster, like the tornadoes that hit western Kentucky, the Red Cross responds and provides the following services:

Shelter and food for residents

Distribute clean-up supplies such as shovels, rakes, tarps, and work gloves

Conduct damage assessment of homes impacted by storms

Provide mental health support, including counseling for families impacted by storms and tips on self-care and how to cope with the aftermath

Connect loved ones separated after a storm

You can also make additional or larger donations through the American Red Cross website.

We have additional resources on how to help these communities here.

