Louisville communities step up to help western Kentucky tornado victims

As crews search through the rubble left behind in western Kentucky, people in Louisville are stepping up to help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several communities in Western Kentucky are recovering after powerful tornadoes tore through the area. In many counties, including Graves County, it is complete devastation. As crews search through the rubble left behind, people in Louisville are stepping up.

“When it gets down to it, Americans help each other,” said Troy King, owner of Six Forks Burger Company.

King and Chris Williams, owner of Four Pegs, are partnering to take needed items to tornado survivors.

They are collecting everything - food, water, medical supplies, blankets, etc. King says anything you use in your daily life is now needed by tornado victims.

“You could see the destruction on the expressway,” said King. “It was like the town was gone. It looked like this town had been bombed.”

On Monday, a truckload of supplies were delivered to Mayfield. On Tuesday, a delivery to Dawson Springs. King says as long as they keep getting in donations, they will keep delivering them to western Kentucky.

“Everyone in these communities is starting at zero. They have nothing,” said King. “It’s not just the water and the food, they’re starting with zero.”

If you want to donate to this supply drive or give in any other way, text DONATE to 502.582.7290.

You can also drop off donations to Six Forks Burger Company:

1039 Ash Street

Louisville, KY 40217

