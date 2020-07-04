FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says the state will begin using cabins in state parks for first responders and front-line healthcare workers as quarantine sites.

The move would allow them to quarantine away from their families and loved ones without spreading the virus.

“It’s a good use of those state parks and we’re excited to do it,” Beshear said.

During Monday’s media briefing, Beshear also said the state has plans in the works to use lodges for patients if necessary. It will add nearly 1,200 bed.

Officials say first responders and healthcare workers interested in accommodations should contact their local emergency management operations center or visit kyem.ky.gov .

