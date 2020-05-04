LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Health officials in Shelby County say a woman has died from Novel Coronavirus, the first in the county.

Officials with the North Central District Health Department didn’t reveal many details but say the victim was elderly and had underlying medical conditions.

NCDHD also confirmed three other positive cases Sunday – two females in Shelby County and a third, also a female, in Spencer County. All three are currently in self-isolation.

Shelby County currently has 12 cases of COVID-19.

