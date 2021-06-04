Plant completes destruction of projectiles with nerve agent

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky’s chemical weapons destruction facility has eliminated its stockpile of projectiles containing VX nerve agent.
The Blue Grass Chemical Agent plant said in a statement this week that teams destroyed the last projectiles on May 28.
Plant workers dismantled the weapons and mixed the nerve agents with chemicals and water, turning it into a neutral solution.
The plant at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Madison County began disposing of its 523 tons of decades-old chemical weapons in 2019.
Officials said that it has eliminated more than 27% of its chemical agents.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.