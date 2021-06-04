x
Plant completes destruction of projectiles with nerve agent

Plant workers dismantled the weapons and mixed the nerve agents with chemicals and water, turning it into a neutral solution.

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky’s chemical weapons destruction facility has eliminated its stockpile of projectiles containing VX nerve agent. 

The Blue Grass Chemical Agent plant said in a statement this week that teams destroyed the last projectiles on May 28.

Plant workers dismantled the weapons and mixed the nerve agents with chemicals and water, turning it into a neutral solution. 

The plant at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Madison County began disposing of its 523 tons of decades-old chemical weapons in 2019. 

Officials said that it has eliminated more than 27% of its chemical agents.

