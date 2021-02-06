FBI launches investigation after allegations LMPD officers threw items at people

Chief Shields said she learned of the investigation last week and has limited information.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville confirms it is investigating an incident involving Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers allegedly throwing items at people in west Louisville.

Chief Erika Shields also confirmed the investigation while answering questions about the Hillard Heintze review of the police department at a Metro Council Public Safety Committee meeting.

Chief Shields said she learned of the investigation last week and has limited information, adding most of what she knows is hearsay. She confirmed two officers are now on desk duty.

"My sense is it will be another black eye on the department and is going to show some very poor judgment by a select few individuals in the department," Chief Shields said.

Councilwoman Jessica Green, who asked Shields about the incident, said she was disturbed about the idea.

A statement from the FBI says they're investigating whether the incident violates federal law. They also ask for anyone with relevant information to contact their office.

It is not clear when the incident is said to have taken place or what items were allegedly thrown by officers.

