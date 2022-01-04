Here's how Kentuckians can get a free certification for a high demand job in Louisville

The Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center is offering a free Certified Forklift Technician course that begins on April 25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An open door to better paying jobs is free for Kentuckians in several counties surrounding Louisville.

The Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center, part of KentuckianaWorks, is offering a free Certified Forklift Technician course.

During the course, participants learn how to conduct maintenance, service and repair forklift vehicles.

According to a KentuckianaWorks press release, the class is available to adult residents in Jefferson, Bullitt, Henry, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties. The course is free, but space is limited.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said forklift technicians are in high demand in the city and praised KentuckianaWorks for responding to the needs of potential employees and employers in the community.

The release says that those who complete the program are "guaranteed interviews with multiple local employers," like ProLift Toyota and Cardinal Carryor.

Starting pay for forklift technicians ranges between $17-23 an hour.

Brad Baker, president of Cardinal Carryor, Inc. said that the new class will help to remove barriers for those seeking high-paying jobs.

"Louisville is a logistics hub and forklifts are critical to most logistics operations," Baker said. "Repairing forklifts is definitely a good and growing career with lots of opportunities in our region."

The training runs from April 25 through June 9 and includes both in-person and online training.

The hands-on portion of the program will be held on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Jefferson Community and Technical College. While the online coursework can be done from home.

Click here to learn more about the course and register or call (502) 276-9711, ext. 4001.

