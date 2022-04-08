Toyota adding jobs to support electric vehicle production

Last year the automaker announced new investments totaling $5.1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Toyota Motor North America will add 220 jobs as part of its push to increase electric vehicle manufacturing, the automaker said.

The engineering jobs will be added to Toyota’s Production Engineering Division, which serves as a go-between for design and manufacturing, the company said. The new employees will be part of Toyota's efforts to look for ways to make electric vehicle manufacturing more efficient.

“As we ramp up our plans for additional electrified products in North America, we must have the resources and talent in place to lead that transformation,” said Brian Krinock, a Toyota senior vice president, in a statement.

The new jobs will be spread across Toyota's North American manufacturing plant locations, including Kentucky, the company said.

Toyota’s Production Engineering Manufacturing Center, in Georgetown, Kentucky, is headquarters for production engineering and is currently home to nearly 800 engineers.

