LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A state legislator was arrested and charged with domestic violence and terrorism.

State Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning after a woman called 911 and said he had assaulted her while three children were in the home.

The woman alleged Goforth strangled her and said he was going to kill her. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said deputies found visible marks on the woman's forehead, neck, arms and leg.

Goforth was charged with strangulation, assault, domestic violence and terroristic threatening.

The Republican representing District 89 has served in the House since 2018. He previously ran against former Gov. Matt Bevin in the 2019 primary.

The Kentucky Democratic Party has called on Goforth to resign, and said the allegations are not the first against Goforth. A woman from Pulaski County claimed Goforth assaulted her, claims he denied during his primary campaign.

