Republican Governor Matt Bevin has secured his spot as the Republican governor candidate in this year’s upcoming general election.

He faced three challengers in the GOP primary, including Robert Goforth, a state representative.

Bevin has served as Kentucky’s governor since 2015 when he became the 62nd governor of the state.

His running mate is Kentucky Senator Ralph Alvarado.

