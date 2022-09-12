Kentucky country music stars to host concert benefiting flood victims

The special one-night only benefit at Lexington's Rupp Arena will feature some of eastern Kentucky's biggest names in music.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some of the biggest names in country music will perform in a special concert later this year to help with recovery and relief efforts in eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding.

"Kentucky Rising," a special one-night only benefit concert will be held on Oct. 11 at Lexington's Rupp Arena.

The concert will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.

Tickets go on sale later this week on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., however Citi® cardmembers will get access to purchase pre-sale tickets starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

Earlier this summer, devastating flash flooding swept through several eastern Kentucky communities leaving behind a wake of destruction.

39 people were killed in the disaster, but Kentucky State Police say two women in Breathitt County have been missing since the flooding began on July 28.

According to organizers, 100% of the proceeds from the concert will benefit the "Kentucky Rising Fund" to support flood relief work and recovery efforts in the devastated communities.

The fund will "strategically support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge."

Click here for more ways you can support eastern Kentucky flood survivors.

