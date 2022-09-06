Kentucky's two largest school districts donate furniture to flooded school

Jefferson and Fayette County Schools are helping a school in Knott County following devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky last month.

KENTUCKY, USA — Two of Kentucky's largest school districts are donating furniture to help a Knott County school that was ruined after devastating flooding last month.

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) sent dozens of pieces of surplus school furniture to Hindman Elementary School to help get the school ready to welcome students back to class.

On Tuesday, crews at a JCPS warehouse in Louisville were loading cafeteria tables, small plastic chairs, desks, bookcases and other pieces of furniture onto a truck donated by Mister P Express.

The trucking company will be delivering the supplies to Lexington, which will then be added to a similar donation from FCPS. According to a press release, the furniture will reach Knott County on Wednesday.

"This is just one small way we can help students in Knott County return to some sense of normalcy after the floods that devastated their families, community and school," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

Hindman Elementary Principal Brandi Sims says everything in the school was destroyed by the flood waters, which reached four feet high inside the building.

She said floors have been torn up and replaced, the walls repainted. A new gym and recently remodeled kitchen also sustained significant damage.

"Words cannot begin to express the appreciation we have for Jefferson, Fayette and the other school districts who are donating this furniture," Sims said. "There's no way we would be able to get out students back in school without the desks, tables and other furniture that make our classrooms, library, offices and cafeteria feel like a school."

Knott County is hoping to reopen its schools on Sept. 19.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.