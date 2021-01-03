Kentucky deadline for federal severe storm relief extended

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from March

For Kentuckians impacted by severe storms earlier this year, the deadline to register for federal assistance has been extended. The deadline to apply is now July 23.

The extension was requested by Governor Andy Beshear as communities in eastern Kentucky continue to recover from flooding in late February and early March.

Residents can apply for relief online or by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency at 800-621-3362.

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.