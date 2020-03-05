President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Kentucky flooding

The president ordered federal assistance to help Kentuckians recover, according to a release from Gov. Beshear's office.

KENTUCKY, USA — President Joe Biden approved Governor Andy Beshear's request of a major disaster declaration for historic flooding in Kentucky.

The president ordered federal assistance to help Kentuckians recover, according to a release from the governor's office.

“So many families and communities were hurt by this historic flooding, and we thank President Biden for working so quickly to grant this relief,” Beshear said in the release. “I will be traveling to affected counties next week to help inform those who have been impacted on how to apply for relief.”

Kentucky saw some of the highest one-day and three-day winter rainfall totals in history from Feb. 26 to March 1, according to the governor's office.

On Feb. 28, Beshear issued a State of Emergency Order and activated the Kentucky National Guard to aid in evacuations and delivery of food and water to those in need.

The governor's office said Kentucky counties reported damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures that cost more than $72 million.

