Here's what proposed start times could look like for JCPS students next year

Dr. Marty Pollio is expected to reveal more information about the start times during a briefing on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is expected to reveal plans on Wednesday for proposed school start times for the upcoming school year.

WHAS11 News has obtained information shared by staff members on Tuesday which lay out how the district plans to make their system more efficient amid a driver shortage.

The plan also reveals more routes are needed to support the phase in of their student choice plan which is also set to begin next year.

The district also believes later start times for students may better align with their natural sleep schedule which improves attendance.

Right now, JCPS has about 100 elementary schools that start about 9:05 a.m. while all middle and high schools start at 7:40 a.m.

When it comes to those middle and high school resides, about 50% were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year compared to 45% so far this year.

Many students in the middle and high schools who have chronic absenteeism are students of color.

JCPS is hoping this new system will better serve students.

Here's a breakdown of what the new start times would look like:

7:40 a.m. – 2:20 p.m. (6 high, 9 middle, 20 elementary and 3 special)

8 a.m. – 2:40 p.m. (4 elementary and 2 special)

8:10 a.m. – 2:50 p.m. (1 middle, 4 elementary and 2 special)

8:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. (14 high, 15 middle, 4 elementary and 3 special)

9 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. (4 elementary)

9:10 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. (4 elementary)

9:30 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. (7 elementary)

9:40 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. (42 elementary, 1 special)

10:40 a.m. – 5:20 p.m. (4 early childhood centers)

If these plans are accepted, they would begin in August.

This story will be updated.

