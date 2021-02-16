JCPS details plans for return to in-person instruction

Dr. Pollio told members of the school board last week, a staggered reopening could begin in mid-March with elementary schools if the plan is approved by the board.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has released a more comprehensive plan for the district’s reopening ahead of Tuesday’s board meeting.

Under the plan, middle and high school students would return on a hybrid model of both in-person and remote learning.

Elementary school students would return to a 5-day weekly schedule.

A district spokesperson previously said they do not anticipate a vote on the plan Tuesday night.

JCPS expects about 89% of its more than 96,000 students will choose in-person instruction once classrooms reopen and it’s based on the results of an ongoing district survey.

The biggest challenges of returning in-person the district expects will be transportation, custodial and staffing.

A virtual town hall to answer questions from parents and others about the reopening is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. on the JCPS YouTube page.

