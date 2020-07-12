Honor Flight Bluegrass collecting hundreds of Christmas cards for veterans

"Think of the veterans who have served us. They're deserving of a nice Christmas card – hopefully multiple ones,” Jeff Thoke said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a year where so much has been put on pause, Honor Flight Bluegrass is reminding veterans how special they are with a simple gift – Christmas cards.

"There are so many older veterans, older people in general, who are shut in for some reason, with the COVID and so forth,” Jeff Thoke of Honor Flight Bluegrass said.

WWII hero Colonel Glenn Fischer is one of those veterans.

"The day after Pearl Harbor, I knew that I had to go to the recruiting station and volunteer, and I did,” Col. Fischer said.

But Col. Fischer had a secret that day—one that simple math and his current age give away. It’s been 79 years since he signed up. He was just 15 years old the day he went to volunteer.

"They must have known or talked to my mother and realized I was not what I said I was cause, I said I was 18,” Col. Fischer explained.

But they took him in February of 1942. He went to Europe and fought, shoulder to shoulder, with the Greatest Generation.

With so few WWII veterans still living, Honor Flight Bluegrass is working to make sure they are celebrated and appreciated.

"Think of the veterans who have served us. They're deserving of a nice Christmas card – hopefully multiple ones,” Thoke said.

Over 600 WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans are in the database, and there are four veteran facilities in Kentucky. Honor Flight Bluegrass wants to make sure every single vet gets a card this Christmas.

While Col. Fischer has lost most of his fellow WWII veterans, he continues his own journey of helping others and sharing his war story.

"I’m just so glad to be here. The Lord watches over me and blesses me each and every day,” Col. Fischer said.

If you would like to participate, you can do so by getting your cards to Honor Flight Bluegrass by December 12. You may choose to mail your cards, drop them off or send an email to honorflightbluegrass1944@gmail.com to arrange a pick-up.

Mailing address:

Honor Flight Bluegrass

c/o Christmas Cheer Campaign

P.O. Box 991364

Louisville, KY 40269

Drop off locations:

Brundage Jewelers - 141 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville, Ky.

Sylvan Learning Center - 6413 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY

Shelby Sheriff's Dept., County Executive Judge Offices

Shelby County Fire Dept.

Shelbyville Police Dept.

Operation Care in Shelbyville

OR

Drop off Christmas cards at the Middletown VFW on Evergreen Road in Louisville on December 13 between 1 p.m and 4 p.m. There will be a table and box out front for collection.

