Gov. Beshear orders flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

Monday will be the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. There are only two remaining survivors still living today.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The state of Kentucky will commemorate Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Monday, 79 years after the tragic attack on the Hawaii naval station.

On Dec. 7, 1941, more than 2,400 people were killed and another 1,100 were injured when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked Naval Station Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. An attack that was intended to cripple the United States resulted in an Allied victory in World War II.

In remembrance of the lives lost on that day, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that all flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.

The governor is also encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations in the state to do the same.

Earlier this year, Kentucky lost its last Pearl Harbor survivor. Albert Patrick passed away on July 16 at the age of 101. There are only two Pearl Harbor survivors still living today.

"On December 7, remember Albert Patrick and his fellow survivors, remember the 2,403 fallen, remember that our lowest point in the 20th Century, we had what it took to not just survive, but emerge victorious," Gov. Beshear said.

