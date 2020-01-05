LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, governors have reached a certain level of celebrity as they put protective measures in place to keep their residents safe. To celebrate their role in combating this pandemic, seven US governors are being recognized through bobbleheads produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. One of the governors chosen for the collection is Kentucky’s own Andy Beshear.

Governor Beshear has been praised by many for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky. His daily 5 p.m. press conferences have become part of many people’s routines and his catchphrases have been shared through memes and merchandise.

The Governor Andy Beshear bobblehead is $25, plus an $8 shipping fee, and can be pre-ordered online through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame website. $5 from every bobblehead purchase will be donated to the Protect the Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

"During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor Beshear and other governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be releasing his bobblehead today.”

The governor collection also includes bobbleheads of Governor Gavin Newsom (CA), Governor Andrew Cuomo (NY), Governor Mike DeWine (OH), Governor Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Governor JB Pritzker (IL), and Governor Tony Evers (WI). Bobbleheads from this collection are expected to ship in July.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has created bobbleheads for politicians, sports stars, celebrities and more. You can see their full collection online.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.