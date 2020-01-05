LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Louisville have arrested the two people they said are responsible for repeated graffiti on a bridge over I-64 and other spots on I-65.

In a post on their Facebook page, LMPD investigators said they arrested Robert Eiden and Sonja Devries for the vandalism.

Both are charged with criminal mischief in reference to 34 separate incidents that cost more than $43,000 in taxpayer money to clean up.

After the arrests, they learned the pair may be responsible for more graffiti totaling an additional $25,000 in cleanup costs.

