Louisville firefighters recover dead body while putting out California apartment fire

Louisville Fire Chief Bobby Cooper said the Jefferson County Coroner's Office is determining a cause of death for the deceased individual.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville firefighters recovered a dead body while putting out an apartment fire in the California neighborhood Saturday morning.

Louisville Fire Department Chief Bobby Cooper said crews were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to out out a blaze in a two-story apartment building in the 1600 block of Garland Avenue.

Cooper said firefighters immediately began search and rescue operations, where they found one dead occupant within three minutes of arrival. It's unclear at this time how the person died and if their death was related to the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single unit of the building and extinguished the blaze in less than ten minutes, he said.

Cooper said the apartment involved sustained moderate fire damage, but no other units were damaged.

He said the Kentuckiana Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

"LFD Arson Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking," Cooper said.

He added that the Jefferson County Coroner's Office is working to determine a cause of death for the individual crews found.

