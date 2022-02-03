16-year-old arrested, charged with two separate murders

LMPD said the teen is accused of killing an 18-year-old at Tom Sawyer Park and a 17-year-old outside a retirement home on Goose Creek Rd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said they have arrested a teenager in connection with two murders that happened in March.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody on Blossom Rd. without incident Friday morning, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

The teen has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of robbery and two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor.

The first murder he is charged with happened on March 2, 2022. LMPD officers found 18-year-old Wilson Mugisha shot dead in the parking lot of E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park around 7 a.m.

Smiley said the teen is also accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old James Shickert on March 20. Shicker was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of a retirement home on Goose Creek Rd.

Because the suspect is a minor, his name has not been publicly released.

