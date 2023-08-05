Flooding in western Kentucky and Tennessee shuts down roads and forces some evacuations

Several inches of rain fell over the last 24 hours in the region along the Mississippi River, causing flash flooding.

HICKMAN, Ky. — Flooding in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky has shut down roads and prompted some home evacuations.

Several inches of rain fell over the last 24 hours in the region along the Mississippi River, causing flash flooding.

Residents in the Green Acres mobile home community in Union City, Tennessee, were forced to leave their homes due to the high water, WREG-TV in Memphis reported. The Obion County School District canceled classes on Friday due to the flooding.

Gibson, Weakley, Crockett and Greene counties were also affected by flooding, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said.

The National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said in a preliminary report that an EF1 tornado touched down in Roane County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, officials said.

More than 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain fell after midnight in Hickman, a western Kentucky city near the Missouri border, weather officials said. Several roads were closed, some due to mud sliding onto the pavement, officials said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.