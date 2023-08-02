Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in several Jefferson County zip codes

Fogging will commence later Wednesday, weather permitting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in multiple Jefferson County area codes.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Wellness announced Wednesday that mosquitoes tested positive in seven zip codes: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40213 and 40217. Last week, officials said multiple mosquitoes tested positive near the Iroquois area.

No human cases have been reported this year in the county.

“No matter what ZIP code you live in, we encourage you to protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes,” Louisville interim Chief Health Strategist Connie Mendel said.

Fogging will commence later Wednesday, weather permitting, in the areas of Portland, Irish Hills, Audubon Park and Churchill Downs. Fogging will continue next week in Riverpark, Merriweather and Shelby Park.

Fogging occurs in the early morning or early evening hours. The department uses an ultra-low volume machine to disperse an insecticide low in toxicity and odor.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Kentucky Department of Agriculture recognize the product as safe to use without posing unreasonable risks to human health.

Avoid mosquito bites

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions. More information about insect repellents can be found here.

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

Prevent mosquito breeding grounds

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.

Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.

After mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus, fogging occurs within the next 7 to 10 business days, weather permitting. To check if your area will be fogged visit the department’s website or call the mosquito hotline, 502-574-6641. To make a complaint about mosquitos in your neighborhood call Metro311 by dialing 311 or 502-574-5000.