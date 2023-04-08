Small earthquake detected in Kentucky on Friday morning

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported this morning just south of Lexington

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may not have even noticed, but there was an earthquake in Kentucky on Friday morning.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was picked up by the Kentucky Geologic Survey's seismic network at 5:12 a.m. EDT this morning.

It occurred on the Garrard/Madison county line. This was around 20 miles south of Lexington.

An earthquake of this magnitude is not concerning or impactful. In fact, it's common to see low grade earthquakes in Kentucky.

According to officials, there was no impact to Kentuckiana here locally.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.