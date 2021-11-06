LIST | LouVax pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

LouVax is bringing its Mobile Missions vaccination clinic to different locations throughout Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to get more people in Louisville vaccinated against COVID-19, LouVax is taking vaccines to the community as part of its Mobile Missions.

If you need help finding a vaccination site or making an appointment, you can call the LOU Health Helpline at 502-912-8598, visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to 438829.

No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcomed.

Week of June 28: LouVax Mobile Pop-Up Vaccination Sites

Tuesday, June 29

Hosted by the West Louisville Urban Coalition (Moderna)

Hole in the Wall Club, 5415 Indian Oaks Circle, Suite D

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Hosted by Neighborhood House (Moderna) There will be crafts for children, snacks and prize drawings.

201 N 25th St. (in the parking lot)

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30

Hosted by Catholic Charities (Moderna) Free hot meals available prepared by Common Table and made possible by Good Shepherd Catholic Church, St. Agnes Catholic Church.

2234 West Market St.

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Louisville Urban League (Moderna)

Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex, 3029 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Hosted by Robbie Valentine following his basketball camp. (Pfizer)

KFC YUM Center

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at more than 100 sites across Louisville. If you have questions or concerns about getting vaccinated, talk with your doctor or local pharmacist.

Anyone who needs assistance scheduling a vaccine appointment or finding a vaccine site can:

Call the LOU Health Helpline at (502)-912-8598

Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccine providers by preferred vaccine in your zip code

Text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) to immediately receive addresses of nearby vaccination centers.

If you'd like to host a vaccination clinic, send an email to LouVaxMobile@louisvilleky.gov or call the LOU Health Helpline number listed above.

According to the Louisville Metro Government website, more than 53% of Jefferson County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 45% of people in Jefferson County have been fully vaccinated.

