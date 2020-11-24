Billy Evans, 88, member of 1956 gold medal U.S. team, dies

The Kentucky Hall of Famer helped the Wildcats go 25-0 in 1953-54.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Billy Evans, a member of the 1956 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team and Kentucky Hall of Famer who helped the Wildcats go 25-0 in 1953-54, has died. He was 88.

He had 716 points and 549 rebounds in 83 career games over three seasons from 1952-55 while playing under legendary coach Adolph Rupp.

A third-team Associated Press All-SEC selection his final season, Evans was chosen by the Rochester Royals in the fifth round of the 1955 NBA draft and won gold with the U.S. at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, with Hall of Famers Bill Russell and K.C. Jones.

It's with great sadness that we announce the death of @UKAthletics Hall of Famer Billy Evans. He was 88.



Evans lettered at UK in 1952 and 1954-55 and was a key member of some memorable teams in the '50s.



Our condolences go out to the Evans family.



🔗 https://t.co/syPvnV9fum pic.twitter.com/gGb2d6laNq — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 23, 2020

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.