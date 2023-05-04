Beshear: $41.5 million going to support Kentucky foster children, those who care for them

The funds will start being distributed this month to the 45 providers and their over 120 foster care agencies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that his administration is providing $41.5 million to support Kentucky's foster children and those who take care of them.

According to a press release from the governor, the funds will start being distributed this month to the 45 providers and their over 120 foster care agencies to help them provide "critical care" to foster children across Kentucky.

Officials say the extra funds are from the money the state has saved from reducing the number of children in foster care to under 8,500, after peaking in 2020 at over 10,000 children, and through funding appropriated through the state budget.

“Due to concerted efforts by our administration, Kentucky is experiencing a significant drop in children in foster care, and I am proud that we can provide additional funds to help support the children who remain in our care," Beshear said.

The press release states that the funding is from two sources; the first being a one-time sum of $21.5 million from the money saved by the administration and the second being Beshear signing an emergency regulation to allot $20 million from the state budget to the same 45 providers and their foster care agencies to fund a "higher monthly reimbursement rate."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.