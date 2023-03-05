'It amplifies the excitement for them': Annual Derby Scholarship Brunch returns for graduating seniors

For decades, the Hortense B. Perry has given out thousands of dollars. The organization uses the fanfare of the Derby to send students off to college in style.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every year, Louisvillians and thousands of visitors around the world tip their hats to the greatest two minutes in sports.

And for more than 40 years, one local organization has been using the fanfare to celebrate and award graduating seniors at the Kentucky International Convention Center as they embark a new journey.

The Hortense B. Perry Foundation gives out thousands of dollars each year at its Derby scholarship brunch.

Two of those lucky seniors were Payton Bush, set to receive her diploma from duPont Manual High School, and Aliyah Allen from Eastern High School.

"I didn't get nervous until maybe a few days ago, because it didn't really hit me," Bush said.

Both girls are ready to start a new chapter and they're grateful for support from the Hortense B. Perry Foundation, in partnership with the Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

"[Hortense B. Perry] was an educator, and her lifelong task was educating the population," Foundation Vice President Mary Stoddard said.

Stoddard said that mission has been carried for 42 years, collecting around 70,000 annually to help send girls like Bush and Allen to college. And then celebrating them, Derby style, at their annual scholarship brunch.

"One of the things that was most memorable for me was a young lady who indicated that she had never even heard of college. Her goal at that time was to graduate from high school," Stoddard said.

President Christie McCravey said this year's $45,000 scholarship pot is less than year's past due to COVID restrictions, but she knows every bit helps.

"We get beautiful thank you notes that tell us how they would not have been able to fill the gap if they did not receive the scholarship," McCravey said.

It's why Bush and Peyton worked so hard on their essays, and now being awarded during a time when the world's eyes are on the Derby makes it even more special.

"It just shows little Black girls that someone is riding for them," Bush said.

The Hortense B. Perry Foundation also encourages recipients to give back by pouring in the next generation of graduates.

"I would say try your best. Advocate for yourself," Bush said. "And whatever you do, be passionate about it."

"Even if things get hard, just keep putting forth your effort because even though you may not succeed in what you want to at the time that you want to, it's still steps to success," Allen said.

Eighteen girls will be awarded at the Derby Scholarship Brunch. The event will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will also feature a fashion show and silent auction.

The Eta Omega Chapter will also break ground on its new headquarters this year. They say they'll host community events and raise more scholarship money.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.