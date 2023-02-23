Advancing bill lets parents challenge instructional material

The bill takes aim at books and other materials containing sexual content.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican lawmakers advanced a measure Thursday to give Kentucky parents a pathway to challenge school instructional materials they consider unfit for children.

The bill takes aim at books and other materials containing sexual content. It's among several bills proposing to boost parental input over school policies.

The measure advancing Thursday would require school districts to create a process to challenge instructional materials that parents deem “harmful” to children. The bill won approval from the Senate Education Committee, sending it to the Senate.

Under the measure, parents would submit a complaint to the principal, who would decide whether the materials remain, are removed or restricted. Parents disagreeing with that decision could appeal to the local school board. The bill sets time limits on each phase of the process.

“We put great effort ... to allow as much local influence in this as we could,” Republican Sen. Jason Howell said of his bill. “Because parents view things different ways in different parts of our state.”

Democratic Sen. Reginald Thomas said the bill would reflect “a lot of value judgments.”

“It seems to me that the whole purpose of education is to allow people to be exposed to a myriad of ideas," Thomas said in opposing the measure.

