Kentucky's minimum wage could rise with this new bill

Kentucky's $7.25 an hour minimum wage hasn't budged since 2009. Now, lawmakers are introducing a bill that could raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have introduced a bill to gradually raise the state's minimum wage for the first time in nearly 14 years.

Senate Bill 32 aims to raise the minimum wage with staggered increases over the next five years, bringing the minimum wage up to $15 an hour by July 2028.

Kentucky's minimum wage has remained stagnant at $7.25 since 2009.

Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, filed the legislation to gradually raise the minimum wage for Kentucky workers. He expressed concern for families struggling to keep up with rising costs.

“Incremental minimum wage increases are crucial to ensure that hardworking Kentuckians can earn a livable wage and build a brighter future for themselves and their communities,” Thomas said.

Not only will increasing the minimum wage affect families lives in the short-term, but Thomas hopes the boost in Kentucky workers' pay will in turn strengthen the state's economy.

“When workers earn a livable wage, they have more purchasing power, which can lead to increased consumer spending and a boost in local businesses," he said. "This in turn can create more jobs and help reduce poverty and inequality, ultimately strengthening Kentucky's economy and its people.”

If passed, SB 32 would also allow for individual cities to enact their own minimum wage laws. Thomas said this would allow for more control at the local level.

“In Frankfort, we like to talk about how important decisions that affect a community should be made locally. What better way than giving local governments the option to raise the wages for their community?” he said.

SB 32 will be considered by the General Assembly during the 2023 Regular Session. Click here for more information about the bill.

