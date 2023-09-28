Why did Brooks Houck have three mugshots taken after being charged in Crystal Rogers' case?

Houck, who has been the main suspect since 2015, is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Crystal Rogers’ former boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with her 2015 disappearance.

Houck, who has been the main suspect throughout the years-long investigation, is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities arrested Houck on Sept. 27, 2023 while he was working at a construction site. Surveillance video shows him arrive at the Nelson County jail just before 11 a.m. He can be seen wearing a gray t-shit and shorts.

While at the jail, Houck has two mugshots taken. The first is taken as he's booked into the jail, and the second is taken as he's leaving to be transferred to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Nelson County Jailer Justin Hall said two mugshots were taken because an old mugshot of Houck from an arrest in 2022 was circulating online before Houck was in the jail's custody.

In both the old mugshot and the first one taken Wednesday, Houck is wearing a gray t-shirt.

Hall added the second mugshot was taken prior to Houck's transfer because he wanted a "clear picture" that met the facility's professional standards.

Houck leaves the jail about an hour after he arrived. Video shows him still in the orange jumpsuit but can now be seen wearing shackles around his feet.

His final mugshot was taken at the Hardin County Detention Center when he was booked into the facility.

When WHAS11 learned Houck was being transferred away from Nelson County, there was some thought he may be going to Grayson County’s high security facility.

A high-ranking official in Grayson County told WHAS11 that part of the reason Houck was ultimately sent to Hardin County’s jail could be that authorities didn’t want Houck and fellow suspect Joseph Lawson together in the same space.

Houck's cash bond has been set at $10 million.

