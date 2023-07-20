Rain puddles could cause mosquito baby boom in Louisville; What you need to know

Puddles are fun to play in, but they can also be the perfect place for hundreds of mosquitoes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Puddles are fun to play in, but they can also be the perfect place for hundreds of mosquitoes.

"Mosquitoes require standing water of some sort to be able to breed," Entomologist Mathew Vanderpool said.

With the frequent rain and warm flood waters Vanderpool said Louisville may see a baby boom very soon.

"You're looking at four to five days after a rain if the mosquito eggs are covered in water, or they lay eggs directly on that water," he said

Luckily, there's a chance the water will dry up.

If it doesn't, Vanderpool said these mosquitoes are less likely to carry any diseases, unlike the ones found in Floyd County, Indiana. According to the health department, a routine county-wide mosquito sampling from July 5 came up positive in New Albany.

Officials said Floyd County has had positive mosquito samples for several years, but this is the first positive sample collected this year.

He says the best way to keep mosquitos away is:

Wear lots of insect repellent

Remove standing water around your home

Wear long sleeves and pants

Avoid perfumes and scented lotions

Call Metro Public Health and Wellness if the situations gets out of hand

Keep calm

Officials are also advising homeowners to check their property for potential mosquito breeding sites including clogged gutters, old tires, failing septic tanks and abandoned/non-working swimming pools.

Remember to stay diligent about maintaining overgrown grass, shrubs and trees as well, as those areas can harbor mosquitoes during the day, they said.

"Absolutely nobody likes to be bitten by mosquitoes and have itchy bumps," Vanderpool said. "Be cautious, don't be scared."

If you would like to report a mosquito problem in your neighborhood, call Metro311 or 502-574-5000.

