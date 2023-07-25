Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Jefferson County

Officials found mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in the Iroquois area of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) found multiple mosquitoes in surveillance traps in the Iroquois area tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Officials say to help prevent infection and reduce the mosquito population, mosquito fogging will take place this week in the 40214 zip code.

So far this year, no confirmed human cases of West Nile have been reported in Jefferson County, according to an LMPHW news release.

“This is about the time of year we typically see mosquitoes test positive for West Nile,” Louisville’s Interim Chief Health Strategist Connie Mendel said. “No matter what ZIP code you live in, please take precautions to avoid being bitten.”

In most instances, people infected with West Nile virus either show no symptoms or relatively mild symptoms. However, less than 1% of infected people develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.

Serious illness can occur in people of any age. However, people over 60 years of age are at the greatest risk for severe disease. People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and people who have received organ transplants are at greater risk for serious illness.

How to avoid mosquito bites

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions. More information about insect repellents can be found here.

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

How to prevent mosquito breeding grounds

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.

Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.

To check if your area will be fogged, visit the department’s website or call the mosquito hotline, 502-574-6641. To make a complaint about mosquitos in your neighborhood, call Metro311 by dialing 311 or 502-574-5000.

