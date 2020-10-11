‘It’s just a little piece of memory’| New Albany says goodbye to Family Video

Family Video in New Albany will be closing at the end of the year.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Kids these days will never understand the excitement of going to the video store. Video rental was once a popular choice until streaming took over.

“To me, it’s having it in your hand. That’s the thing. Having it in your hand and say, 'I have it here,’” Scott Reed, a Family Video customer, said.

As the years have ticked on, most have shuttered and closed.

"When I was younger, I would always come in here with my father, so it’s just a little piece of memory I guess,” Douglas Boruff, a Family Video customer, said.

Now, Family Video in New Albany will be closing at the end of the year.

Aundie Tow, the manager at Family Video, said with streaming services there is no need to leave your couch to find a movie to watch. Then, the pandemic reached Kentuckiana, which Tow said was another blow to the store.

“It slowly but surely took its toll on us, being a physical store,” Tow said.

But at least their legacy will be frozen in time, according to Tow.

“I would love if in a years’ time, this was able to come back. In a years’ time, I’ll be back at it. For as sad as I am, I am so lucky I got to experience this and that I got to say this was my job for 17 years,” Tow said. “So, it’s bittersweet."

