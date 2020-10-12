Kentucky joins 13 other states in launching 'Get Covered 2021' initiative

The coalition of states are declaring today, 'Get Covered America Day' to raise awareness about COVID-19 and getting enrolled for health coverage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Kentucky is joining a coalition of states in the launch of Get Covered 2021. The initiative is a national effort to encourage mask wearing and substantially increase the number of people with health coverage.

Today, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as well as the governors of 13 other states and the mayor of the District of Columbia, are declaring Dec. 10, "Get Covered America Day."

“Health care is a basic human right,” said Beshear. “It’s our job to work quickly and diligently to get health coverage for as many Kentuckians as possible. With COVID-19 negatively impacting every state, we also need more people wearing masks because when you mask up, you help protect yourself and those around you, which slows the spread of this devastating virus.”

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family services, a new kynect website has launched to provide residents a one-stop portal for finding health coverage and benefits.

“We want everyone who qualifies for financial assistance for a Qualified Health Plan or Medicaid to get it,” says Secretary Friedlander. “Dealing with a devastating illness is bad enough, but it shouldn’t ruin a family financially. Having health coverage and getting treated early is good for everyone in our entire state.”

KCHFS is asking Kentuckians to help spread awareness of 'Get Covered America Day' by using the hashtags #getcoveredkentucky and #getcoveredamerica on social media to encourage others to wear a mask.

The states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington are joining the Commonwealth in this initiative.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.