LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent warning, groups across Kentucky are making sure they are prepared.

"Washing your hands routinely and often is the best way to keep yourself protected," director of emergency preparedness at Louisville Metro Public Health Department, Paul Kern said.

The health department launched an emergency response team to focus closely on any signs of the virus.

"I'm not worried but I'm concerned," Kern said. "We have what we call a communicable disease incident management team and a lot of this stems from our response activities and Hepatitis A outbreak from 2017."

The CDC has not required Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to increase the screening of passengers. In a statement emailed to WHAS11 the airport's spokesperson, Sara Brown said: "We're increasing hand sanitizing stations and cleaning high-touch areas like handrails and restroom doors."

UPS is allowing pilots to opt-out of flying to China. There has not been a disruption in its service thus far.

"This is going to be an education process of how to most effectively respond," Governor Andy Beshear said.

Beshear has been getting weekly updates from President Donald Trump's administration.

"The flu has been significantly more deadly than the coronavirus," Beshear said. "We want to make sure every time that we are talking about a response to [the coronavirus], we're also talking about if you have the flu or if you think you have the flu make sure you get the test."

Beshear said groups across Kentucky are on standby in case the virus hits home.

"The response to coronavirus would be a little different than others because there isn't a cure and the most effective response is to isolate," Beshear said.