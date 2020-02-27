LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple people in Metro Louisville are monitoring their symptoms for coronavirus after returning from China, a country on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention risk list.

Dave Langdon with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness confirmed about 50 people in the area are considered low-risk, but are self-monitoring, which the CDC defines as taking their temperature twice a day and noting any cough or difficulty breathing.

The CDC said symptoms of COVID-19 appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisville. As of Feb. 26, there are 14 confirmed cases in the U.S, 12 of which are travel-related.

China has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the CDC has recommended people avoid all nonessential travel to China and South Korea.

