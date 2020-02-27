SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook says it is banning ads that make false claims about products tied to the new coronavirus.

The company says it is removing ads that feature a product and imply a limited supply thus creating a false sense of urgency in their mention of coronavirus.

Ads that guarantee a cure or prevention are also banned. For instance, Facebook says ads for face masks that claim the products are 100% guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus are not allowed.

The ban went into effect this week.

Facebook had previously banned ads, along with regular unpaid posts, that peddle fake cures such as drinking bleach.

The COVID-19 virus has now spread to at least 39 countries.

During a press conference on Wednesday, President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings. He put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of overseeing the nation's response, working with the government's top health authorities.

Trump has been pushing back against criticism that his administration isn't doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested, and Trump indicated at a news conference that he'd be open to more spending. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has asked for $8.5 billion.

