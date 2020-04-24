LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kentucky continues to ramp up COVID-19 testing around the state, a new partnership was announced with Walmart. Starting next week, a drive-thru testing site will be set up at the Bashford Manor store in Louisville.

This is the lasted partnership the state has created to expand testing. Kentucky previously announced partnerships with Kroger and Walgreens to test more people across the state. So far, 44,962 people have been tested in Kentucky.

The new Walmart test site will be available for all healthcare workers, all first responders and anyone age 18 or older exhibiting symptoms. The testing site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 29.

Governor Andy Beshear said the new partnership with Walmart should help alleviate issues some have reported while trying to sign up for testing, saying Kroger is already booked through Friday.

To register for testing through Walmart, visit doineedacovid19test.com.

