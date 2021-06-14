LIST | Summer vaccination sites in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Are you still in need of the vaccine for COVID-19? Here’s where you can find clinics in Kentuckiana.
If you don’t wish to go to a clinic, you can click here to find the site nearest to you.
We will be updating this list as other summer clinics are announced.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
The following locations will be open every day from June 14 to June 18:
Iroquois High School
4615 Taylor Blvd.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Valley High School
10200 Dixie Highway
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Brandeis Elementary
2816 W. Kentucky St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OLDHAM COUNTY
Oldham County High School:
First Dose: June 16, 1 – 4 p.m.
Second Dose: July 7, 1 – 4 p.m.
South Oldham Middle School:
First Dose: June 18, 9 – 11:30 a.m.
Second Dose: July 9, 9 – 11:30 a.m.
North Oldham High School:
First Dose: June 23, 1 – 4 p.m.
Second Dose: July 14, 1 – 4 p.m.
East Oldham Middle School:
First Dose: June 25, 9 – 11:30 a.m.
Second Dose: July 16, 9 – 11:30 a.m
These clinics are free and no insurance is required.