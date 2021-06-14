LIST | Summer vaccination sites in Kentuckiana

Here's where you can find clinics offering COVID-19 vaccines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Are you still in need of the vaccine for COVID-19? Here's where you can find clinics in Kentuckiana.

If you don’t wish to go to a clinic, you can click here to find the site nearest to you.

We will be updating this list as other summer clinics are announced.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

The following locations will be open every day from June 14 to June 18:

Iroquois High School

4615 Taylor Blvd.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Valley High School

10200 Dixie Highway

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brandeis Elementary

2816 W. Kentucky St.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OLDHAM COUNTY

Oldham County High School:

First Dose: June 16, 1 – 4 p.m.

Second Dose: July 7, 1 – 4 p.m.

South Oldham Middle School:

First Dose: June 18, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Second Dose: July 9, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

North Oldham High School:

First Dose: June 23, 1 – 4 p.m.

Second Dose: July 14, 1 – 4 p.m.

East Oldham Middle School:

First Dose: June 25, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Second Dose: July 16, 9 – 11:30 a.m