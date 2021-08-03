Indiana COVID-19 cases, vaccine updates

Hoosiers 50 and older can now make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

INDIANA, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of March 8, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, March 8

Indiana health officials report 480 new cases of the virus, 5 new deaths. Since March 2020, 667,736 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus and 12,315 Hoosiers have died from virus-related complications.

Hoosiers 55 and older can now register to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is also allowing patients identified as the highest risk for severe illness from COVID-19 by their health care provider. Those include:

Active dialysis patients

Sickle cell disease patients

Down syndrome patients

Post-solid organ transplant patients

People who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer or were in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers (lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma)

Monday morning, the CDC said fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks.