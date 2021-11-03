CVS Health opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments at select Kentucky pharmacies

CVS Health said appointments at three stores in Jefferson and Bourbon County would open on March 13 and would be available as soon as March 14.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Select CVS Health pharmacies will begin giving out the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky as soon as March 14, according to a news release from the company.

Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, three stores in Jefferson and Bourbon County will offer COVID-19 vaccinations. The exact locations were not yet available.

Appointments are required and can be made starting March 13 through the CVS app, website, or the customer service line at 800-746-7287.

Vaccinations will be given to people who meet Kentucky's state criteria for eligibility, as well as educators and child care workers.

The company said it is now giving out vaccines at nearly 1,200 stores across 29 states and Puerto Rico.

